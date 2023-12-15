College students have pulled together to help out the Grantham Foodbank.

Different departments across Grantham College have been collecting items to donate to the foodbank as part of an in-house competition to see who could collect the most.

The “successful” initiative has allowed the students to get more involved with the local community.

Grantham College students at the foodbank with their donations.

Fiona Kimberely, who helped with the competition, said: “[It is] a great bit of community spirit.

“We've been creating links and trying to get students involved with the wider community.

“This started last year and to build on this, we've got our student union involved and popped our heads together to see how we can call on our students to work together.

Grantham College held a competition to see what department could collect the most items.

“This year we thought about giving a competition edge with a group prize and we've had a great response.”

Students took two car loads of donations to the Grantham Foodbank.

On Wednesday (December 13), some of the students took two car loads of items to the Grantham Foodbank.