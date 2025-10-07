A Grantham property management company is celebrating two recent successes after raising hundreds of pounds for charity and being nominated for a national award.

Belvoir Grantham held a fundraiser at its St Peter's Hill offices as part of the Macmillian Coffee Morning campaign on Friday, September 26, with lots of homemade cakes for sale.

Thanks to the generosity of their clients, contractors, and the wider Grantham community, the firm managed to raise a £1,321.78 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Belvoir Grantham director, Carly French, alongside Hannah, Jane, Helen, Andrea, Harriet and Brooke at their Macmillan coffee morning fundraiser. Photo: Submitted.

Business director, Carly French, said: “This wouldn't have been possible without the support of every person who baked, donated, or stopped by.

“We are so proud to be part of such a caring community.”

The branch has also received national recognition by being shortlisted for Property Management Company of the Year in the The Negotiator Awards 2025.

Winners of the prestigious property sector awards will be revealed at a gala dinner at the Grosvenor House hotel in London, on November 28.

Carly said: "This nomination is a direct reflection of our team's relentless hard work, commitment to compliance, and our focus on putting the client experience first.

“We are incredibly proud to be finalists and fingers crossed for the big night at Grosvenor House in November."

She added that the national recognition highlighted the level of expertise and service provided by the Grantham team.