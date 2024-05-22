A drag bingo night raised over £1,000 for a disabled children’s society.

Over 100 people attended the Drag Queen Bingo night, hosted by Tallulah La’ Sauve and organised by Grantham Disabled Children’s Society, on Friday, May 10, at Grantham Town Football Club.

The night raised £1,300 for the society.

Grantham Disabled Children's Society dads with Tallulah La’ Sauve.

Darryl Blair, a GDCS trustee, said: “The event was sold out with people enjoying games of bingo, singing, jokes and a disco.

“A raffle was held with the chance to win a wheelbarrow of wine.

Tallulah La’ Sauve.

“The event was a great success raising £1,300 for the group. This money will be used to subsidise further planned events for our members.

“I would like to thank everyone who came along and supported the event. A special thanks goes to Suze and Harvey Shelton, Corrine Ablitt and Sue Blair for helping set the table up, Anna and Richard and all the bar staff at the football club.”

Tallulah La’ Sauve with the winner of the wheelbarrow of wine.

Anyone who would like to join or help out GDCS can contact them through its Facebook page.

GDCS has other events planned later for this year including its Autumn Ball at The Barn Hotel in Marston on September 28.