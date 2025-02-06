An affordable food hub kicked off with a successful launch earlier this week.

Grantham’s second Bread and Butter Thing officially opened on Monday (February 3) at the Church of Ascension in Edinburgh Road, to serve the Harrowby area.

Around 70 people turned out to collect food orders.

Volunteers in The Bread and Butter Thing in Harrowby.

The Reverend Samantha Parsons, who helps to oversee the hub, said: “We were delighted that it went really well.

“Everyone was especially pleased when they found out that the first order is free so everyone took three bags of food home free of charge!

“They will begin paying from next week. Many people in the queue said what a fantastic scheme it is and how grateful they are that there is a hub in Harrowby.

The food will be distributed weekly at the Church of the Ascension.

“We were a little concerned when the food arrived late but the volunteers were absolutely amazing and managed to prepare 210 bags of food in 45 minutes!

“We are so grateful to the experienced volunteers from the Earlsfield hub who have come down to teach us and support us at the Harrowby hub.

Volunteers preparing some of the food.

“We could not run this without them or without our new volunteers. They are all brilliant!”

Grantham’s first hub opened in the West Grantham Community Centre back in August.

The Bread and Butter Thing is a national organisation that distributes good quality food that would go to waste to families in need at a reduced price.