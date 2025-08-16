There’s plenty to enjoy across Lincolnshire this summer without spending a fortune, writes Lincolnshire County Council leader Sean Matthews (Reform UK).

The school summer holidays mean families in Lincolnshire will be looking for ways to keep children entertained without breaking the bank.

Fortunately, the Grantham area is blessed with a wide range of affordable activities, including great parks and playgrounds.

The Lincolnshire County Council Reform UK leader Sean Matthews. Photo: James Turner/LDR

Fairly close to home, we also have Belton House, Belvoir Castle and Ancaster Leisure, all near Grantham and which offer a full day of excitement and fun.

Those willing to travel a little further within our county can find lots of other options. Across the wider Lincolnshire community, we’re lucky to have city, countryside and coastal areas to visit and enjoy. The iconic Lincoln Castle is building on a successful series of summer concerts with more family-friendly events during August.

Check out www.lincolncastle.com/events for more information.

There are a number of outdoor cinema experiences taking place from August 14 to 17, including Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Pretty Woman.

Later this month, one of the largest Steampunk festivals in the world will take place at the medieval venue.

Our county council services remain focused and busy during the summer months, and if you are out and about on Lincolnshire’s roads, you might want to know where we are carrying out surface dressing work.

The council is undertaking its biggest ever summer programme of resurfacing, with 177 miles of roads receiving a makeover. There are 251 different sites being addressed across the county, so there is a good chance you may be affected on the routes you use.

You can discover where and when roadworks will be carried out by visiting www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.

I recently joined deputy leader Coun Rob Gibson and Coun Cain Parkinson on a walkaround meeting with Grantham town councillor Bruce Wells and a member of our highways team.

Coun Wells, who has limited mobility and uses a scooter to get about, asked for a meeting with the county council to look at footpath issues in the area and to discuss the problems he and others with similar needs face.

Coun Wells did a great job highlighting his concerns and showing us what he felt needed doing in his patch. As a resident, he has valuable insight into what’s needed to improve life for this part of Harrowby ward.

The meeting was valuable, and we’ll be working with Coun Wells in the hope of making a real difference for people in the area.