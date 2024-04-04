An annual music night will raise money for charity.

The Summertime Special will take place at the Grantham College Refectory in Stonebridge Road on Saturday, June 22.

The night will raise money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Service and other local charities.

Defined as a “super night of nostalgia”, the night will feature a catalogue of 1960s classics.

Performers will include Mark Bolton, Steve Gentry also known as ‘The Gent’ and The Buzz Band.

Tickets are available by getting in touch with Paul Turner on 01476 404596, Michael Davies on 07929 650206 and Zenda Dempster on 01476 400148.

Admission is £12.50 and doors open at 7pm with the performance beginning at 8pm.