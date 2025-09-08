The sun shone down on Saturday as the village of Caythorpe came together to celebrate its historical military links with another successful event.

The Caythorpe Gala is held over Arnhem Weekend, the first weekend of September, each year to commemorate links to the 216 Parachute Signal Squadron, as the village accommodated the majority of the 1st Airborne Division’s Signal Regiment prior to its assault on Arnhem in 1944.

A new committee took over the organising after the previous co-ordinator stepped down, and the organisers said that they had received lots of positive feedback during the day.

Students from Gemma Shaw School of Dancing performing at the Gala. Photo: Richard Hall Photography

Vintage cycles. Photo: Richard Hall Photography

1st Grantham Cubs and Scouts. Photo: Richard Hall Photography

Rory Armitage tries the engine from Brant Broughton fire station. Photo: Richard Hall Photography

The Army stall at the Gala. Photo: Richard Hall Photography

During the afternoon, there was a performance by the students of the Gemma Shaw School of Dancing and , a jazz, swing and vintage pop singer Melody Flyte, as well as a dog show organised by Joan Flaxman of Astroflash German Shepherds.

Also representing the animal kingdom were Walkabout Goats who offered visitors the chance to walk the goats, and also have a little buggy ride.

As per tradition, there was also a tug of war and a football match between Caythorpe and 216 Squadron, and the soldiers also hosted stalls to test the strength of visitors with their hanging bar, and offer people the chance to soak them with wet sponges for a donation.

Lisa Shepherd with Elsie an Ebony Bland watch a CPR demonstration by LIVES. Photo: Richard Hall Photography

The football match between Caythorpe FC and 216 Squadron. Photo: Richard Hall Photography

Singer Melody Flyte performing. Photo: Richard Hall Photography

The Mid Lincolnshire Military Vehicle Trust hosted a display of vintage cars, tractors, motor bikes, bicycles and stock cars, while Brant Broughton Fire Service brought a fire engine and inflatable house to educate children about fire safety, and there was also an array of vintage cycles.

There was the usual stalls, raffle, tombola, and book stall, and local businesses and community groups and charities also hosted stalls including LIVES First Responders, the Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service.

Spokesman for the organising committee, Kelly Pearce, said: “It was all a bit of a blur and I’ve got so many blisters, but it was well worth it.

“There’s a few things we might tweak for next year and it was a learning curve, but it went even better than we had hoped for. Obviously the weather helped but we’re all really pleased and all the stallholders had a successful day too.”

Fellow committee member Carol Tointon said that people she met during the day were being really positive about the event, and were really enjoying themselves.

“People seemed to be having fun and we can’t grumble, considering it was our first time organising it went well,” she said.