More than 4,000 visitors have attended what organisers hailed as a village’s best Midsummer Festival.

Held in Castle Bytham on June 21 and 22, the free event featured live music, a food and drink market, children's entertainment, and the ever-popular duck race.

The festival opened on Saturday with the Castle Bytham Chase, a 5km cross-country run which saw more than 100 participants take part despite the heat.

Rory the T-Rex with Adele, Naomi Jones and Alma Martinez. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Patrick Chandler, one of the festival organisers, said: “It was a wonderful weekend.

“We were blessed with good weather, and the turnout was fantastic.

“We had a great number of bands, some great music, some great food, some great drinks, and some wonderful stallholders.

Young entrepreneurs Jackie Cavanagh (Dragon), Lilly Terllanc, Lydia Rees, Tess Clarke and Eloquie Kieran. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“All in all, I think it’s one of our best ever festivals – a wonderful community event that brings together people within the village.”

From live music to duck races and dinosaurs, there was something for everyone.

“Young ones in particular were thrilled to see the dinosaur and his trainer,” said Patrick.

Castle Bytham community shop volunteers Sue Keiff, Lucy Blythe and Lisa Hill. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Musical highlights included local band Idle Hands, a Latin ensemble from Peterborough, and two student bands from Stamford School – Route 66 and Infrared.

The returning Rutland Big Band also impressed crowds.

For the first time, the festival also supported four young entrepreneurs from the village, each running a stall after pitching their ideas in a Dragons’ Den-style contest.

Visitors enjoyed a sunny day at Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The festival site bustling with families, friends and volunteers soaking up the vibrant atmosphere. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Kate Goodman with young entrepreneurs Thomas and Samuel Dutton and Edith Larder. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“They were placed alongside professional traders and all turned a profit,” Patrick said.

More than 100 volunteers helped run the event.

Sponsorship and donations, including beer barrel sponsors, helped fund the free event and support the scouts.

Zara Vernon with bracelets, young entrepreneur. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Lydia Rees and sister Talitha entertain visitors. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Jane and Andy Winnard raising funds for St James Church. Photo: Chris Lowndes

A performance by Corby Glen Dance Academy. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Leila Horton, Paul Scholes, Ann Burrows and Rosie Scholes at the festival. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Hollie Jones, Luke Kendrick and Will Hudson enjoy a drink. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Crowds gather to experience the live music and market stalls in the village meadow. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Organisers thanked everyone for their help and hope to return in 2026, with a date to be confirmed.