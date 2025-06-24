Castle Bytham Midsummer Festival 2025 draws more than 4,000 visitors
More than 4,000 visitors have attended what organisers hailed as a village’s best Midsummer Festival.
Held in Castle Bytham on June 21 and 22, the free event featured live music, a food and drink market, children's entertainment, and the ever-popular duck race.
The festival opened on Saturday with the Castle Bytham Chase, a 5km cross-country run which saw more than 100 participants take part despite the heat.
Patrick Chandler, one of the festival organisers, said: “It was a wonderful weekend.
“We were blessed with good weather, and the turnout was fantastic.
“We had a great number of bands, some great music, some great food, some great drinks, and some wonderful stallholders.
“All in all, I think it’s one of our best ever festivals – a wonderful community event that brings together people within the village.”
From live music to duck races and dinosaurs, there was something for everyone.
“Young ones in particular were thrilled to see the dinosaur and his trainer,” said Patrick.
Musical highlights included local band Idle Hands, a Latin ensemble from Peterborough, and two student bands from Stamford School – Route 66 and Infrared.
The returning Rutland Big Band also impressed crowds.
For the first time, the festival also supported four young entrepreneurs from the village, each running a stall after pitching their ideas in a Dragons’ Den-style contest.
“They were placed alongside professional traders and all turned a profit,” Patrick said.
More than 100 volunteers helped run the event.
Sponsorship and donations, including beer barrel sponsors, helped fund the free event and support the scouts.
Organisers thanked everyone for their help and hope to return in 2026, with a date to be confirmed.