A tribute to a Morrisons helper and gentle giant has raised £448.84 for care home residents.

The two-day event in aid of Fairview Farm was held beside the bench dedicated to Grantham’s George Garrett outside Morrisons café.

Shoppers were invited to donate £1 – symbolising the return of a trolley, a small task George was known for.

Grantham town councillors Linda Jackson and Bruce Wells (Ind) were joined by Fairview Farm residents Simon Wallace and Pete Burton, alongside staff Liz Grimwood and Katherine Sterry.

“It’s a wonderful way to remember George,” said Coun Jackson.

“It’s clear how much he meant to people, not just because of his helpful nature, but because of the stories shared today.”

George’s death on May 4, 2024, sparked hundreds of tributes to the ‘gentle giant’.

The gesture prompted conversations among passers-by, many of whom shared fond memories of George and his late mother Dolly.

This year’s charity was chosen after Coun Jackson met a Barrowby Gate resident whose son lives at Fairview Farm, which is run by Grantham and District Mencap Ltd.

The parent explained that residents sometimes miss out on simple treats like ice creams during outings due to budget constraints.

Fairview Farm supports 17 adults with learning disabilities aged 34 to over 70

The funds will buy ice creams and small treats for days out.

To donate, contact registered manager liz.grimwood@granthammencap.co.uk or use Lloyds Bank (30-93-58 / 18761460).