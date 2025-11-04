A support group helping people with respiratory conditions for 20 years has marked its anniversary with a donation to improve patient safety.

Members of the Grantham Breathe Easy Group gathered at the Christian Fellowship Church in Belton Avenue on Wednesday (October 29), for their 20th anniversary meeting, where they presented carbon dioxide detector machines to respiratory nurses from Grantham Hospital.

Donations from Grantham Rotary and St John’s Church funded devices to help nurses monitor home oxygen patients.

Breathe Easy Committee members celebrated 20 years with a cake, donations and a buffet.

Group chairman Lesley Hart said the equipment would make a real difference.

“The monitors help ensure oxygen is being used safely,” said Lesley.

“If patients smoke, they don’t benefit from oxygen therapy and can be at risk. These machines help nurses identify when that’s happening and offer the right support.”

From left, Suzanne Holdsworth, Community Respiratory Practitioner at LCHS, Roger Blakeman, Chairman of Grantham Rotary and Krissy Hall, Respiratory Nurse at Grantham Hospital ULHT.

The Rotary Club contributed £400 towards the cost, raised through its annual swim marathon.

Chairman Roger Blakeman said it was rewarding to see the funds go to such good use.

“Rotary loves being able to see where our money goes and what good use it’s put to,” said Roger.

Irene Webb with a photo of her late husband Alan, who helped set up the group in 2005.

“The Breathe Easy Group are very active, and it’s great to know this will benefit people who need oxygen therapy.”

The Breathe Easy Group, founded in 2005 by patients Alan Webb and Dave Kirk under the guidance of Grantham Hospital consultant Dr Campbell, was originally supported by the British Lung Foundation.

Its inaugural meeting was held at Grantham Hospital, later moving through Manthorpe Playgroup and Gonerby Social Club before settling at its current venue.

It became an affiliated group in 2012, now managing its own finances while maintaining access to national resources and insurance.

Lesley explained that the group aims to provide support and friendship for people with lung disease and their carers.

“Getting a diagnosis can be scary,” she said. “We don’t offer treatment but provide understanding and encouragement, so people know they’re not alone.”

Alan sadly died in 2006, 18 months after starting the group; however, his wife and long-standing member of the group, Irene Webb, reflected on its journey.

“I think the highlight is that we’ve kept going,” said Irene. “Many other groups across the region have closed, but we’ve continued thanks to the commitment of our members.

“Alan would have been proud to see the group’s success — and surprised I joined the committee!” she added.

The group maintains close ties with local respiratory nurses who attend meetings to answer questions and give advice.

It has previously donated items and equipment such as nebulisers to health services.

The sessions, held on the last Wednesday of each month, feature guest speakers and social activities to help members stay positive and informed.

Lesley added: “We encourage people to stay as fit and well as they can and to know when to seek help. Anyone living with or caring for someone with a lung condition is welcome to join us.”

Anyone interested in joining or seeking more information can email lesley.m.hart@hotmail.com