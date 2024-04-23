Emergency services suspect a blaze at a business park on Monday night was started deliberately.

Fire crews from Grantham, Corby, and Nottinghamshire were called to Roseland Business Park in Long Bennington in response to the fire.

The incident, reported on April 22, 2024, caused severe heat damage to a 10sqm commercial building and completely destroyed nine cars.

The fire took place at Roseland Business Park. | Image: RSM Photography

Authorities suspect it was arson.

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident was reported to them at 10.50pm.

“Officers attended and will be working with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue to determine the cause of the fire”, said a spokesperson.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 395 of April 22.