An award-winning entrepreneur is opening a new, larger showroom this weekend, marking a milestone in her business.

Kirsty Allsop has turned her sustainable brand, Gorgeous Little Things for Home, into a thriving business built on community values.

The new 6,000sq ft showroom at 16 Winterbeck Estate, Orston Lane, Bottesford, opens to the public on Saturday (10am - 4pm) and Sunday (10am - 1pm).

Kirsty Allsop is opening her new showroom this weekend. Photo: Supplied

The business was previously based at 1-4 Winterbeck Estate.

Launch-day visitors can enjoy exclusive offers and refreshments.

Kirsty recently shared her business journey at a NatWest Accelerator event in Leeds.

Kirsty at the NatWest Accelerator event in Leeds. Photo: Supplied

The event, themed ‘Business Growth and Sales: From a Founder’s Point of View’, highlighted the power of purpose-led enterprises.

“As an alumna of the Accelerator programme, it was lovely to meet and speak to different founders at various stages of their business journey,” said Kirsty.

“It gave me the structure, mentorship and headspace to grow the business strategically – and the confidence to take the next steps.”

Kirsty credits the NatWest Accelerator with shaping her vision for Gorgeous Little Things for Home.

The brand repurposes luxury furniture from returns, unsold stock and showroom items.

Each piece is restored by a skilled team, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional retail.

The brand also champions individuality and supports local craftspeople.

Having already received national recognition, including a Small Business Sunday award from Theo Paphitis, Kirsty said: “I would urge other business leaders to apply – it was a real game-changer for me.”