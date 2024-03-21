Councillors have been told plans to convert garage sites across Stamford and Grantham into much-needed council houses will aim to be more sustainable.

South Kesteven District Council housing scrutiny committee met today (Thursday, March 21) to deliberate over the feasibility of repurposing a number of spaces, considering them for future residential developments.

They include an acre of grassland between Kesteven Road in Stamford and Christ Church Close, serving as a playing field for children and dog walkers, and a garage block and hardstanding off Kesteven Road.

The garages off Kesteven Road, Stamford

Coun Phil Dilks (Ind) highlighted the pressing need for assessment, pointing out that many of the existing garages were constructed decades ago, unable to accommodate modern vehicle sizes.

Eighteen out of 60 sites under review have been earmarked for further investigation to determine their suitability for development.

The committee stressed the importance of community consultation and adherence to planning regulations in any future endeavours.

The potential for limited access to services was discussed, as well as sustainability.

Coun Emma Baker (Green) praised reports around modular buildings and the use of smaller sites.

She queried: “I just wondered whether we had looked at […] creating electricity through other sources, then we will be able to get those sorts of amenities into houses but we will work it off-grid rather than on-grid.”

The location of the garages, hardstanding and public field off Kesteven Road, Stamford. Photo: Google Maps

Debbie Roberts, head of corporate projects, highlighted the council's commitment to exploring alternative construction methods, including modular and passive house designs, to enhance sustainability and reduce ongoing utility costs.

Passive houses, derived from the German term Passivhaus, aim for minimal heat loss, presenting a promising avenue for energy-efficient housing solutions.

While acknowledging the initial higher construction costs, Ms Roberts emphasised the long-term savings and environmental benefits associated with such initiatives.

“We are open to looking at other types of construction, which means that then we will reduce our ongoing costs, especially for utilities and tenants,” she said.

Councillors were assured of thorough assessments and consultations preceding any planning applications.

Specific garages listed in a report to the committee are: Stamford’s Kesteven Road, Essex Road, Mountbatten Avenue, Windsor Close, and Kings Road; Grantham’s Gorse Rise, Byron Avenue, Commercial Road, Queensway, Munton Fields, and Greyfriars; Colsterworth’s High Street and The Close; and Market Deeping’s Burnside Avenue.

Also on the list are Cringle Way in Great Ponton, Green Lane in Dry Doddington, Newark Lane in Carlton Scroop, and Claypole Road in Stubton.

Work has already commenced on a former garage site in Elizabeth Road, Stamford, where council flats are underway.