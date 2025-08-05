A sweet idea has earned a town quilting group a spot among Europe’s best.

Grantham Quilters were named finalists in the Group Quilts category at the Festival of Quilts, which took place at the NEC in Birmingham from July 31 to August 3.

Titled The Year in Ginger, the quilt features 12 gingerbread figures celebrating Grantham’s link to the treat.

Lesley Bensley (left) and Lindy Lodge (right), wearing a steward’s sash. Photo: Supplied.

Group member Lindy Lodge said: “This was our first ever entry as a group, and to be shortlisted among 57 entries was amazing.

“It’s a huge achievement considering I’m the only experienced quilter, and they’re all novices.”

“Grantham is famous for gingerbread, and inspiration came from sampling the sweet treats – bringing the quilt to life,” said Lindy.

Jacqui Williams at the Festival of Quilts. Photo: Supplied.

The images, which are a mix of quirky and tongue-in-cheek, include a Playboy Bunny jumping out of an Easter egg, a gingerbread man in a mankini being chased on a surfboard by a shark, ghostly gingerbreads, one on a bonfire, and a “North Pole Dancer”.

The quilt was made by nine members, most of them novices, and stitched together using techniques including hand and machine appliqué, beading and painting.

The team comprised Annette Cooke, Frankie White, Jacqui Williams, Julia Pettee, Lesley Bensley, Linda Sharpe, Lindy Lodge, Marian Jackson and Natalie Ellis.

The group’s gingerbread-themed quilt on display. Photo: Supplied.

Measuring 143cm by 167cm, it used cotton, felt, organza and wool.

The quilt was described by the team as a product of creativity, humour and collaboration.

“We bonded over laughter, fun and learning,” added Lindy.

Grantham Quilters meet monthly at the Memorial Hall and welcome new members.

The group recently changed its name from Academy Quilters to better reflect its roots in the town.