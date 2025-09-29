A tribute show to one of the leading pop stars of the modern era is set to land on a town stage next week.

Grantham is set to welcome one of Britain’s biggest-selling theatre shows when Taylormania – Taylor Swift Eras arrives at the Meres Leisure Centre on Friday, October 3.

The award-winning tribute concert stars Katy Ellis, a self-confessed ‘Swiftie’, backed by a live band, dancers and an elaborate light show.

Tribute concert stars Katy Ellis and a live band at Meres Leisure Centre.

Fans can expect to hear many of Taylor Swift’s most loved hits, including Shake It Off, Blank Space, Love Story, and You Belong With Me, alongside other chart-topping tracks.

The show has already toured internationally, delighting audiences with its authentic recreation of a Taylor Swift performance.

Organisers encourage fans from Grantham and across South Kesteven to secure their tickets for what promises to be an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and fun.

Doors open at 7pm, with the show starting at 8pm.

Tickets cost £27, including a £2 booking fee, and are available online, by phone at 01476 406158, or in person at the Guildhall Arts Centre in St Peters Hill.

Patrons under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.