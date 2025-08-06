A father battling aggressive prostate cancer has completed a 16km charity swim despite a hernia pausing his Ironman dreams.

Alistair Knott, 62, of Hough on the Hill. challenged himself to swim the length of Lake Windermere at Activities Away near Lincoln on Saturday, August 2, surrounded by supporters from the Belvoir Tri Club, friends and family.

The swim raised his total for Prostate Cancer UK to nearly £13,000 so far.

Alistair Knott completed a 21-lap swim at Lake Windermere to raise prostate cancer funds. Photo: Supplied

Diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer in December 2023, the athlete had hoped to complete an Ironman this summer, but a hernia from earlier kidney surgery made running and cycling unsafe.

Alistair, known for his Prostate Cancer Ironman fundraising campaign, found that swimming, however, remained possible.

“I had to stop doing any powerful cycling or running but they said I could swim… I just didn’t tell them I was going to do a Windermere-length swim,” he said.

Supporters joined Alistair Knott in his endurance swim as he battles aggressive cancer. Photo: Supplied

“I decided I was still going to do something challenging because I’ve had a lot of people invested in my efforts and the last year.

“Doing it locally meant so many people turned up as well — it was absolutely brilliant.”

Joined in the water at 6am by a close-knit group including his son Cameron Knott, cousin Becky Ferguson and friends Georgia Coyle and Manish Hiram, Alistair swam 21 laps in six hours.

Supports cheer on Alistair during his 16km swim to inspire and raise vital funds. Photo: Supplied

From 9am, he was joined by members of Grantham Tri Club and the general public, with some jumping in to swim with him for a lap or two.

Alistair said the hernia didn’t impact his swim, adding that because he was in the water with a wetsuit on — “keeping you all together” — he “never felt it at all”.

Alistair said the swim started well, with beautiful weather and cheers at the halfway point.

After six hours, Alistair Knott finishes Lake Windermere swim with hope and strength. Photo: Supplied

However, laps 12 to 15 proved very tough due to shoulder soreness, and his mind started to struggle with the distance, as he had planned to complete 21 laps.

To manage the pain, he changed his stroke and focused on stretching, which helped ease the discomfort.

After his break at lap 15, he felt determined, believing nothing could stop him from finishing.

Alistair with wife Sarah at the end of the challenge. Photo: Supplied

During the second-last lap, he experienced a painful cramp in his left calf, but after the pain eased, he carried on with two friends and finished the swim strongly, describing the whole experience as challenging but very rewarding.

“I used it as a chance to stop and thank them, saying, ‘Let’s make this last lap really special — it’s a bond forever,’” he said.

“The cramp gave me that moment before we returned to the crowd.”

A vlog captured the emotional finish as he thanked his team and wife Sarah.

Alistair still plans to complete a full Ironman in 2026 once he’s had an operation for his hernia and hopes to raise £50,000 in total. He even hinted at a possible Channel crossing.

The swim gave him confidence for the Ironman’s shorter 3.8km swim section.

Alistair continues to encourage men over 50 to insist on PSA testing for early prostate cancer detection.

“It's not about me,” he said previously. “If I can inspire just one person to get tested or chase a dream, then it’s worth it.”