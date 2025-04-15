A Rotary club is celebrating the success of its first ever Swimathon after raising thousands of pounds for charity.

In March, The Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club took to the water at Bingham Arena pool as part of a big fundraiser.

Twelve teams entered and raised over £6,500 for charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD) among others.

The Swimathon award winners. Photo: Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club.

Awards were also handed out to swimmers who completed the most lengths.

Ten-year-old Annabel Earps, swimming for Macmillan, won the under 16 year age group award, and Emma Ivemey, who swam for Macmillan and MND, won the over 16 age group.

A special award was also given to The ‘Ladies That Swim (a Bit)’ team for raising the most money.

The group, made up of Claire Lane, Liz Collins, Nicky Babiarz, Stacey Glover, Julie Hitchcox, Naomi Cope, raised over £2,000 for SCAD.

A Rotary spokesperson said: “A big well done and thank-you to all participants.”