Organisers of an annual Swingathon have challenged rumours around the adult lifestyle festival as it returns for its fifth year today (Thursday).

Swingathon 2025 takes place in the Lincolnshire countryside near Grantham and runs from Thursday, July 17, to Sunday, July 20. It was previously held in Allington but later moved to a larger venue as visitor numbers increased.

With live music, DJs, workshops, demonstrations and a celebration of diversity, organisers hope to provide a safe, inclusive space for attendees from across the UK and beyond.

Swingathon Festival 2024 gets underway near Grantham. Photo: Submitted

Despite its name, organisers say Swingathon is not exclusive to traditional ‘swingers’. Instead, the festival celebrates a broad range of adult alternative lifestyles, including LGBTQ+ identities, consensual non-monogamy, kink, and more.

Organisers have worked to confront long-standing misconceptions about the event, often misunderstood by those outside the community.

“Contrary to some beliefs, there are no keys in bowls, seedy music, lecherous individuals or a high level of STIs amongst this community,” said organisers in a statement.

Red Ammunition events are organisers of the Swingathon and FetFest in Lincolnshire. Photo: Submitted

“In fact, individuals within this community are respectful, conscientious, and more likely to practise safe sex or be regularly tested than the average person you might meet on a night out in a club.”

Backed by experts, including Dr Chris Haywood of Newcastle University, Swingathon says it has taken steps to ensure both safety and credibility.

All attendees are vetted in advance, and the event has a strong focus on consent and personal responsibility.

Swingathon organisers Matthew Cole and Kerry Voellner. Photo: Submitted

It also collaborates with sexual health organisations and promotes educational efforts across the adult lifestyle community.

Organiser Matt Cole and his wife Stacie remain committed to challenging stigma.

“The team are passionate about normalising the sexual freedom that alternative lifestyles provide and continue to strive against prejudice and adversity to bring the community a safe and inclusive social, play and learning space,” they said, as they prepared for the event.

Swingathon recently won ‘UK’s Best Event’ at the Alternative Awards, further boosting its reputation among those in the lifestyle.

Sponsors and partners include the Lifestyle Lounge, Pandora’s, Chameleon’s and the Curious Club, as well as media distributors such as Twisted Edge, Pride, and North America’s TurnedOnPodcast.

The festival also supports small businesses and creators, including independent clothing brands, photographers and wellness providers.

Merchandise stalls, games and performances all form part of what organisers call a “celebration of uniqueness”.

While tickets for this year’s event have now sold out, organisers stress that Swingathon is not a sex party, but rather a gathering of open-minded individuals where friendships and relationships can begin or thrive.

Organisers added that the event aims to bring together a community with “an inclusive positive experience, where friendships and relationships begin, rekindle and flourish through the embracement of uniqueness, regardless of the rumour mill.”