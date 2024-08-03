Lets take care of our nature in the hot months, writes Ian Simmons, co-lead of Grantham RiverCare.

As we await the arrival of a proper summer and with school holidays just beginning, the questions of how to enjoy what are often thought to be the nation’s favourite season.

The sun, our closest star, shines down on us daily, but often in the UK, it is shrouded and

obscured by clouds. While we are not card carrying members of the Cloud Appreciation Society - yes, it does exist! - sometimes clouds can add a drama to the sky that has a beauty of its own.

Grantham RiverCare co-leaders David Martin (left) and Ian Simmons

However, what we have seen more recently are the blanketing grey clouds that offer nothing to please the soul. Those of us who suffer from SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder), a depression that affects individuals when shorter days restrict the amount of sunlight we get, enjoy the opportunity to bask in a few months of ‘light’.

Let us be positive about the coming weeks. Let us assume we are going to “get a summer” this year. What should we do and how should we enjoy the few brief weeks before heading back into winter?

As we discussed in previous ‘Tales’, being outside generally in nature raises the mood. Grantham is fortunate to have some significant green and blue spaces to enjoy. Picnics, walks, bike rides, ball games and water fun (see the splash zone in Wyndham Park) are family ways to take in some rays.

With our litter picking hats on, we diligently record our picks and can report that the vast majority of our time is spent collecting wantonly disposed litter, a lot of which are ‘take out’ items - food packaging, confectionery wrappers and drinks containers. In the last six months alone, the table of shame reads 704 cans, 2,021 plastic and 215 glass bottles.

This last category is the one we want to warn you about. The River Witham is an inviting destination for paddling people, large and small, two legs and four. Unfortunately, some thoughtless people discard glass bottles with no regard for the safety of others. We see more cut feet in the summer than at any other time of the year.

Clear glass is the worst as it is practically invisible in flowing water. Please take care.

To repeat the WI message from 1954, “Please take your litter home.”

Finally, all together now, “Here comes the Sun, da da da da da”.