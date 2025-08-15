A son has published a children’s book inspired by his late father’s magical bedtime stories — with proceeds going to charity.

Nigel the Magic Frog: The First Splash, by 45-year-old Matthew Bullock of Grantham, is the first in a six-part series promoting self-belief and perseverance.

It pays tribute to Matthew’s father, Paul Bullock — a well-known Grantham businessman and member of the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven — who died of Covid-19 in March 2020.

Matthew Bullock’s picture book honours his father and supports cancer and autism charities. Photo: Supplied

The book introduces readers to a talking frog named Nigel, who helps a nervous boy called Matt — loosely based on Matthew himself — learn to windsurf.

The story draws on family outings to places like Rutland Water and Ferry Meadows in Peterborough.

“I have such vivid memories of my dad sitting beside my bed, arms waving, making up wild adventures for Nigel with phrases like ‘Wok wok!’ and ‘Wok diddly wok!’,” said Matthew.

Rotarian Paul Bullock died after contracting coronavirus Covid-19. Photo: Supplied

“It was a regular part of bedtime, something I looked forward to, and something I’ll never forget.

“His imagination, warmth and silly voices made them unforgettable.

“After losing my sister to cancer, and later my dad to Covid, those stories took on even more meaning.

“I felt compelled to bring them to life in a way that would honour both of them.”

Paul and Matthew ran H2O Leisure at the Downtown Garden Centre at Gonerby Moor.

Matthew, who lives in Grantham, is raising money for causes close to his heart, including cancer and autism charities. His younger brother is autistic and non-verbal.

The book is illustrated in a gentle watercolour style, which Matthew said he developed closely with an artist to match the story’s “timeless and calming” tone.

He said the response had been “truly lovely,” adding: “My five-year-old daughter Mia is absolutely in love with the story — she proudly tells everyone that her daddy wrote it.

“Seeing her light up when we read it together has been incredibly special.”

Future titles in the series include Nigel and the Windy Day, about staying calm in the face of chaos, and A Christmas Wish, focusing on kindness and hope during the festive season.

Nigel the Magic Frog: The First Splash is available now on Amazon for £7.99.

Publishing the book has been “a personal journey of healing, love, and remembrance,” said Matthew.

“What began as something personal has become a story that’s now touching others — something I’m incredibly proud of.”