Council bosses are in talks to reopen a night shelter in Grantham following a rise in tents pitched in parks and open spaces.

Independent councillor Virginia Moran, South Kesteven District Council’s executive member for housing, said discussions are under way with Grantham Ark to provide short-term accommodation for rough sleepers, who have become “more visible” across the town.

Concerns raised over safety and rough sleeping in Grantham parks such as the Heroes Commemorative Orchard. Photo: RSM Photography

A night shelter was opened in December last year but closed in February as winter came to an end. However, members have now estimated there are between 10 and 12 active encampments in public open spaces across Grantham.

Speaking during a Housing Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting on Thursday (June 19), Councillor Moran said: “This is putting it mildly – rough sleeping in Grantham has become more visible recently, with tents in public areas. All individuals are known to us, though many have complex needs and have exhausted formal housing options.

“They have basically all been through our process. We’re not ignoring them – not by any stretch of the imagination. The council is monitoring this closely with local partners.”

She continued: “Discussions about reopening the Grantham night shelter are ongoing following its February closure, but its effectiveness remains uncertain, given past refusals by homeless people to use it and behaviour-related exclusions.

“We are currently talking with Grantham Ark about reopening the shelter so we can offer it as an option to rough sleepers if they choose to accept it. However, the flats originally used for the shelter are now occupied, and the community hall is being used on an ad hoc basis by residents, as it was before the shelter opened.”

The council’s head of service (housing), Sarah McQueen, shared concerns about whether the facility would be used.

“We want to have provision for those that need it. Whether or not we have an uptake is another matter,” she said. “So I think we’re going to look at trialling it for a bit to see who is interested in taking us up on the offer.”

St Vincent’s ward councillor Charmaine Morgan (Ind) highlighted the severity of the situation, saying “virtually every park within Grantham now has somebody living in a tent”. She added that some individuals had been taking drugs, threatening violence and starting fires.

She also said schoolgirls had been “harassed,” prompting local schools to write to parents urging them to avoid certain areas.

A meeting with partners, housing officers and members has been scheduled for June 23 to discuss how the situation can be addressed legally, safely, and fairly.

Councillor Morgan asked whether there were any specialist schemes available to support the individuals involved, but Councillor Moran said such cases did not always fall under the council’s remit.

“We are not social services. We are not the police, and we are not the fire brigade – and there comes a point where our responsibility is used up,” said Councillor Moran.

“We’ve tried everything we possibly can. Some people just will not engage with us, and there’s nothing we can do about that.”