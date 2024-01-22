The Grantham Tamil Association held their first event at the weekend.

Around 160 people attended the event at Barrowby Memorial Hall on Saturday (January 20), which also saw Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington in attendance.

Ahilan Sivanadeyan, one of the founders of the association, said: “It was fantastic.

“Everybody said it was well organised and everybody gave us positive feedback.

“People are saying to carry on like this and do more events.

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington, with guests at the event.

“The Mayor mentioned he had not seen such a colourful event in his life.

“They ate every single food, they didn’t say it was too spicy or that they didn’t want to try it, they tried everything.

“We were so proud.”

The event celebrated Thai Pongal, a traditional Tamil harvest, as part of Tamil Heritage month.

The event announced plans for the future of the Grantham Tamil Association.

As well as teaching people about the Tamil language and culture, the association will help students work towards annual exams, held by the AD Tamil UK, which will gain them UCAS points for applying to university at a later stage.