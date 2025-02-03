Members of a Tamil group came together at the weekend to celebrate a harvest.

The Tamil Association Lincolnshire gathered at Hougham and Marston Village Hall, near Grantham, on Saturday (February 1) to celebrate the Tamil Harvest Festival.

Ahilan Sivanadeyan, co-founder of the group, said: “We had great fun and lots of people turned up to the event.

Nearly 200 people attended the event.

“It was a great and well organised event. The children’s performance was outstanding and there were around 200 that attended the event.

“We were praised by chairman Paul Fellows and Coun Matt Bailey. The chairman was so happy.”

Councillor Paul Fellows, chairman of SKDC, was invited to the event.

The Tamil Association Lincolnshire was established in October 2023. It teaches people about the Tamil language and culture.