A Tamil group is inviting people to a sports event this weekend.

The Grantham Tamil Association, established in October last year, is holding a sports meet tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am at Ropsley village ground in Braceby Road.

Guests due to attend include Councillor Sarah Trotter (Con, Lincrest), Dr Gomathi Maragabanthu, NHS deputy medical director and Kavitha Vinayakamoorthy.

The event is free for association members and £7 for other members of the public.