A Tamil community sports meet will return this July, promising a full day of family activities, food and cultural celebrations.

Organised by the Lincolnshire Tamil Association (Tamil Sangam Lincolnshire) and its affiliated clubs, the event will take place from 11am to 8pm on Saturday, July 12, at Braceby Road in Ropsley, near Grantham.

Activities will include football and cricket matches, cultural performances and special events for children, including those with special needs.

The Grantham Tamil Association’s sports day held on Saturday, July 6, last year.

Visitors can enjoy Tamil food stalls, an ice cream van and community stalls selling toys and clothes.

Washroom facilities and car parking will be available on site.

Councillor Matthew Bailey will be the chief guest, with others attending from across neighbouring regions.

Guests at last year’s event included Councillor Sarah Trotter (second left), Dr Gomathi Maragabanthu and Kavitha Vinayakamoorthy.

The event is free to attend.