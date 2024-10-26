A headteacher is taking on a charity skydive.

Martyn Wilkins, headteacher of Grantham Preparatory International School, will be skydiving on Friday, November 1, at Langar Airfield.

Martyn is raising money for the school’s chosen charity When You Wish Upon A Star?

“I wanted to do it for the school’s charity that focuses on children because children are our future,” said Martyn.

He added: “Being a teacher, we work for children. It’s been my life for 20 years.

“I have four daughters myself and with what the charity is, it’s heartbreaking to think of a child being ill.

“Children are very close to our hearts and we want to support them and raise the target for this amazing charity.”

Martyn is raising money at https://www.justgiving.com/page/grantham-preparatory-international-school.

In June next year, the school is also holding a charity ball at Kelham Hall, aiming to raise £35,000 for the same charity.

Martyn also hopes to do a charity event every year and next year, parents will be asked what charity they wish to raise money for.