A foodservice supplier has donated more than £2,000 to charity at an annual presentation.

Staff at Brakes in Grantham have raised thousands of pounds for charities St Barnabas Hospice, The Royal British Legion, The British Heart Foundation, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, and Meals and More, over the last year.

They took part in a variety of fundraising events including a 26-mile bike ride around Rutland Water, and a Family Fun Day with amazing raffle prizes — some donated from local businesses such as The Savoy Cinema, Susan Birds, Finkin’s, and The Boutique. This event alone raised more than £800 on the day.

Brakes, Grantham, held its annual charity presentation. Photo: Supplied

The Brakes team have been supporting the charities since it up a social and charity committee four years ago, with the aim of raising staff engagement and funds for Brakes group official charity Meals and More, which helps tackle child poverty.

The annual charity presentation event was held last month, with representatives from the chosen charities invited along to collect the cheques.

A total of £2,450 was donated on the day, split between the good causes.

The Royal British Legion collecting its cheque. Photo: Supplied

Meals and More received £650. Photo: Supplied

Kerri, representative from Meals and More said: “On behalf of Meals and More, thank you again for the generous donation of £650. This will help us to support the provision of 515 meals during the school holidays and continue our work tackling food insecurity affecting 2.2 million children across the UK.”

Further contributions of £450 went to St Barnabas Hospice, the air ambulance, and The Royal British Legion on the day, with The British Heart Foundation set to collect its cheque at a later date.

Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance was among the chosen charities. Photo: Supplied

St Barnabas received a cheque from Brakes. Photo: Supplied

Brakes operations manager and chairman of the social and charity committee, Jamie Gibson, said: “It has been a fantastic effort by all our colleagues to raise this amount of money for such worthy causes.”