Family and friends are preparing to take on the Great North Run in memory of the young man who brought joy to a village.

Nikki Maltby, Bradley Dexter’s cousin and godmother, will join Dion Dexter, Peter Brothwell and Sam Young in completing the iconic half marathon on September 7 to raise funds for the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association.

“He faced life with such courage and strength, and I’m running not only to honour his memory, but also to raise awareness and funds for those still fighting this rare condition every day,” Nikki said.

Bradley Dexter and Nikki Maltby celebrating Christmas together. Photo: Supplied

“Every step I run will be for him, and for everyone living with Prader-Willi Syndrome”

Bradley, who died aged 28 earlier this year, was remembered by his community in July with a Chelsea-blue bench in Woolsthorpe Road, Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth.

The memorial, donated by Roll and Scroll, celebrates his passions for music, football and connecting with those around him.

Nikki Maltby out training for the Great North Run. Photo: Supplied

It also features a Prader-Willi awareness ribbon as a lasting tribute to the condition that shaped his life.

Nikki described Bradley as a source of inspiration.

“He was a constant reminder of what true strength, resilience and love look like. Watching him navigate the world with so many challenges inspired me in ways I can’t fully put into words.

Bradley Dexter on a visit to the arcades. Photo: Supplied

“His smile, his determination and the way he touched the hearts of everyone around him left a lasting mark on my life.

“Because of him, I’ve found a deep passion for supporting children and young adults with additional needs.

“He opened my eyes and heart to the importance of inclusion, patience and understanding — and the incredible value of giving every person the chance to thrive in their own way.”

Donations can be made through her JustGiving page, with all contributions going directly to the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association: www.justgiving.com/page/nikki-maltby-18

Are you taking part in the Great North Run? Let us know by emailing news@lincsonline.co.uk