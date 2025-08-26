A darts team has raised £709.16 in a 12-hour charity marathon for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Quacking Darters, a Grantham-based team, along with family, friends and visitors, played from 9am to 9pm at a private address on The Avenue, scoring 100,027 points in four hours and 37 minutes.

John Webster, who is undergoing chemotherapy, threw the darts that took the team past the 100,000 mark, creating a proud moment for participants.

The Quacking Darters gather for a team photo during their 12-hour Macmillan fundraiser. Photo: Supplied

Players wore duck-themed outfits and paid 10–20p fines for low scores.

Organiser Vicky Webster said: “Seeing everyone dressed up and having a laugh was incredible.

“When we were getting close to the 100,000 points, we kept more of an eye on it to allow my dad to throw the darts to complete that part of the challenge.

Getting ready for a brave moment: Jamie Webster before his charity shave. Photo: Supplied

“We left him 47 to hit. Dad stepped up to the oche, held by me as he’s wobbly on his feet since chemo.

“It took him nine darts to take us to 100,027.”

About 30 participants joined the challenge, which featured games of 501, halve it, blind killer, cricket and loop.

Jamie Webster sports his post-shave look after taking part in the 12-hour darts marathon. Photo: Supplied

Younger guests enjoyed a bouncy castle provided by Mousy Brown Entertainment, while a buffet and hot meals prepared by Vicky’s mother, Sandra, kept everyone energised.

Her nephew, Jamie Webster, also took part in a “brave the shave” moment, which delighted attendees.

The team raised £500.06 online, £184.10 in cash, and an additional £25 through a TikTok livestream, exceeding their £500 goal.

Families enjoy the entertainment and festive atmosphere during the Macmillan darts marathon. Photo: Supplied

In further good news for the family, Vicky said John’s first scan since starting chemotherapy showed his tumour had shrunk by two-thirds.

She added: “It was a long day, and we all felt the aches the next day, but it was worth it to give Dad a day to remember and for us all to celebrate with him.”

The Quacking Darters’ duck-themed outfits and name were inspired by a family darts trip to Minehead, turning a small toy duck into their mascot and catchphrase.

The team plans to make it an annual event around John’s birthday.