The customer always comes first for the winner of the Grantham Journal Business Awards’ Customer Care award.

The award was judged by Annie Butler of Inspired Futures Estate Planning Limited and David O’Brien of The Consulting Room, and presented to the business that has proved the customer really does come first.

Inara Systems Ltd wins Customer Care Award, judged by The Consulting Room, at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

John Youens and Inara Systems Limited were crowned the winners by Annie Butler on the night, and John said that the customer is “everything” to them at the business, so the team “makes sure we give some love and attention to every user in every business we look after, and make sure the team can all do the job they need to.”

The other two finalists in the category were Domestic Bliss Specialist Cleaning Services and Primrose and Bee.

Judge Annie Butler said that the award celebrates the business that goes beyond good service, and that the finalists have shown resilience and passion for putting people first, but the winner had shown something truly exceptional.

John said that it feels “amazing” to have won the award, and that all of the team’s hard work had paid off.

“All the hard work we put in every day for the customers has paid off and for local businesses and for us as a whole.”

He said that the whole team would be celebrating the award, and thanked his whole team for their efforts to bring the prize home.

“You can’t take for granted how important it is to have a good team around you,” he added.