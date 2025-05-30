Join Captain Fishface for a thrilling treasure hunt.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club will host its much-loved annual treasure hunt on Saturday (June 7), starting at 1pm.

This year, the event moves to a new starting venue — the Reading Room book shop in the George Centre on Grantham High Street.

From left, Freddie Thorpe (saluting), Henry Thorpe, Georgie Thorpe and Lily Gilbert from the winning team at a previous Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club treasure hunt. Photo: Supplied

Participants will receive hand-crafted treasure maps and instructions from the notorious Captain Kevin Fishface, setting off on a walking challenge around the town.

The hunt is designed for teams of four to five people and encourages families and friends to form multiple teams.

Organisers suggest bringing a coat in case of rain, but no vehicles are needed.

Sunrise president Praf Patel said: "We are all looking forward to this event, as it is so popular with families, and it is a fun challenge for young and old alike, searching for the clues throughout the town.

"It's a really exciting community event for everyone that takes part, and we love the costumes that they wear for this event too. It's going to be a wonderful challenge."

The treasure hunt supports the club’s community projects across South Kesteven, funded by events like this.

Entry costs just £1 per team, and those interested can register by emailing granthamsunriserotary@gmail.com or calling secretary Kevin Hale on 07969 690346.