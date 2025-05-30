Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club’s annual treasure hunt returns

By Daniel Jaines
-
daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:43, 30 May 2025

Join Captain Fishface for a thrilling treasure hunt.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club will host its much-loved annual treasure hunt on Saturday (June 7), starting at 1pm.

This year, the event moves to a new starting venue — the Reading Room book shop in the George Centre on Grantham High Street.

From left, Freddie Thorpe (saluting), Henry Thorpe, Georgie Thorpe and Lily Gilbert from the winning team at a previous Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club treasure hunt. Photo: Supplied
From left, Freddie Thorpe (saluting), Henry Thorpe, Georgie Thorpe and Lily Gilbert from the winning team at a previous Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club treasure hunt. Photo: Supplied

Participants will receive hand-crafted treasure maps and instructions from the notorious Captain Kevin Fishface, setting off on a walking challenge around the town.

The hunt is designed for teams of four to five people and encourages families and friends to form multiple teams.

Organisers suggest bringing a coat in case of rain, but no vehicles are needed.

Sunrise president Praf Patel said: "We are all looking forward to this event, as it is so popular with families, and it is a fun challenge for young and old alike, searching for the clues throughout the town.

"It's a really exciting community event for everyone that takes part, and we love the costumes that they wear for this event too. It's going to be a wonderful challenge."

The treasure hunt supports the club’s community projects across South Kesteven, funded by events like this.

Entry costs just £1 per team, and those interested can register by emailing granthamsunriserotary@gmail.com or calling secretary Kevin Hale on 07969 690346.

Days Out Events Grantham Human Interest Daniel Jaines
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE