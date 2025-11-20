A Grantham couple is lighting up the town once again with its popular fundraising lights display.

Stephen and Susan Storey officially launched their Christmas display at their home in Wentworth Drive on Tuesday (November 18).

The couple first launched the display in 2019, and since then have used their annual festive display to raise thousands of pounds over the years for St Barnabas Hospice at Grantham Hospital — a charity close to their hearts, as the hospice cared Susan's dad, Ron Wade, who died aged 96 in November 2019.

Wentworth Drive's Christmas display. Photo: Stephen Storey

With new additions this year, Stephen and Susan are hoping that their display will attract more guests and donations than ever before.

“We’re going bigger and better again this year,” Stephen said, “We weren’t going to, but then we went to the shops and now we’ve got a big teddy bear and a 9ft snowman, and the penguins.”

There is a collection box at the front for donations, and the lights will be switched on at 4.30pm each night. The lights will remain on show until the first week of the new year.

Despite the large amount of electrical items, Stephen said that his electricity bill doesn’t change:

“They’re all LED lights so it doesn’t cost a lot to run — no more than turning on the cooker,” he said.

