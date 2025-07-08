Home   Grantham   News   Article

Teen arrested and facing car theft and drug possession charges after 40-minute police chase around Grantham area

By Duncan Browne
Published: 14:34, 08 July 2025

Police have arrested a teenager driving a suspected stolen car - following a 40-minute chase.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon (July 7), with the man facing five charges, including one of drug possession.

Police boxed the car in following the chase. Image: Lincolnshire Police

“A 19-year-old man who was driving a reported stolen black BMW was arrested yesterday shortly after 4.40pm after he failed to stop,” a Lincolnshire Police statement said.

“He drove around the Grantham area and into Leicestershire.

“The pursuit, which lasted around 40 minutes, was stopped after officers successfully used a stinger device which deflated all four tyres on the vehicle.”

The black BMW was then boxed in by officers from Specialist Operations and the driver was arrested for five offences - dangerous driving, failing to stop, theft of the BMW, possession of drugs and driving without any insurance cover.

