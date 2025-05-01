A 14-year-old boy has been banned from entering four town shops as part of efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour in the town.

The injunction, secured by Lincolnshire Police, prevents the boy from entering Grantham’s Tesco Express in Harrowby Lane, Costcutter in Princess Drive, Morrisons in New Beacon Road, and Premier in Sunningdale Road.

Police say the order aims to curb behaviour likely to cause alarm or intimidation.

The boy must also not associate with another specific male in the area shown. Image: Lincolnshire Police

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also prohibited from encouraging others to act anti-socially and must not associate with another specified male in a designated area.

If he breaches the order, he could face a fine, imprisonment, or be held in contempt of court.

PC Karl Cinavas, community beat manager, said officers are using all tools available to tackle criminality and protect Grantham residents.

“We hope that this injunction will make people in the town feel safer and help protect local businesses,” he said.

Lincolnshire Police recently pledged to tackle anti-social behaviour as a priority in its 2025/26 district plans.

In the plan, police say they will continue enforcing Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) with South Kesteven District Council — these are powers which give officers ability to intervene and clamp down on ASB.

The strategy also focuses on managing prolific offenders — and police say they will work with businesses to deter criminals, encouraging them to take steps such as installing CCTV cameras.

The plan followed a rise in anti-social behaviour among Grantham youths.

Officers identified five or six young people linked to assaults, damage and disorder.