Two teenage brothers have spent just £200 on launching a sustainable fashion brand to inspire young people to chase their dreams.

Joshua Hawken, 15, and his brother Charlie, 13, from Grantham, have created Rysk Streetwear to encourage boldness and risk-taking, embodying the motto "Fear Less, Live More".

The brand challenges norms, empowering youth to step out of their comfort zones while promoting sustainability.

Launched on February 24, the brand offers hoodies and T-shirts, with plans to expand into joggers and tracksuits.

Available online at www.ryskstreetwear.com, the products combine edgy streetwear designs with a commitment to reducing the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

“We wanted to create a brand that actually means something,” said Joshua. “Fear holds so many people back from doing what they really want in life. RYSK is about pushing past that fear and just going for it.”

“We’ve recently seen a lot of people our age starting businesses online and on social media, and that inspired both of us."

“Something we’re both passionate about is people stepping out of their comfort zones and taking risks.”

Using a print-on-demand model, RYSK Streetwear eliminates the need for large stock inventories, helping to reduce waste that often plagues the fast-fashion industry.

By producing items only when ordered, the brand contributes to more sustainable shopping practices.

“The fashion industry wastes so much material, and we didn’t want to be part of that problem,” Joshua continued.

“With print-on-demand, every item is made just for the person ordering it, which means less waste and a more sustainable way to shop.”

Joshua and Charlie have invested about £200 into RYSK Streetwear since its inception in November 2024 with key expenses including acquiring product samples from various manufacturers and funding web design.

With a small budget, the brothers have kept costs down by handling tasks in-house, including product design, finding a manufacturer, organising a photoshoot in Nottingham, and building their Shopify store and website.

The Hawken brothers finance their brand with part-time jobs at their father Alastair’s business, Hawkens Gingerbread.

With their father’s guidance, Joshua and Charlie have tackled pricing, marketing, and entrepreneurship while balancing school.

“Our dad, obviously being very experienced in business, has been very helpful,” said Joshua.

Dad and boss Alastair Hawken said he “couldn’t be prouder” of his sons for taking the leap into business.

“As brothers, they make a great team. Charlie has a real talent for design, and Joshua brings the business know-how to make it all work. Together, they’re building something really special.

“What amazes me most is how much they’ve learned at such a young age. At just 13 and 15, they already understand that designing a brand is the easy part.

“The real challenge is finding ethical, sustainable, and reliable manufacturers to bring their vision to life, and they’ve tackled that head-on. It’s not just about making cool clothes; it’s about doing it the right way.”

He praised their brand's message, "Fear Less - Live More," as an inspiring call for young people to take risks and believe in themselves.

Alastair hopes their journey will motivate others and is excited to see what comes next for them.

The duo, who attend Walton Academy in Grantham, are targeting a youth audience, with products designed for individuals aged 18 and under.

The designs are inspired by their love of graffiti-style street art, and spray paint splatters have been incorporated into the logo.

They use TikTok and Instagram to reach customers and build a sustainable fashion community.

Charlie said: “It’s crazy to think that at 13 and 15, we launched our own streetwear brand. We’ve put everything into this, and it’s unreal seeing people wear our stuff. This is only the beginning.”

“We don’t just want to create another clothing brand—we want to change the game.”

They’ve kept prices low for their teenage audience.

“Our audience is the younger generation, and a lot of people in that sort of age bracket don’t have much money, so we’re trying to keep our products as low-cost as we can while still maintaining really good quality,” said Joshua.

Browse RYSK’s collection at www.ryskstreetwear.com.

Hoodies are £48, and t-shirts range from £16 to £28.