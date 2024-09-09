A teenager’s mission to build a bike shelter for his school has nearly come to fruition.

Clem Beardmore, a pupil at Belvoir Priory Academy, in Bottesford, followed his success in creating a sensory garden with a new mission in September 2023 to raise £11,000 for a secure bike shelter.

He’s raised over £9,000, and workers have begun building the shelter, which will house up to 50 bikes.

Clem on his trusty trike with mum Kate and supporters. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Clem, who uses a trike, noticed the lack of bike storage discouraged students from cycling or scooting.

“I’ve always loved cycling, and there was nowhere to leave bikes,” he said.

“I know a lot of other students who love cycling as well, and I wanted to change that.”

Construction of the bike shelter well underway with help from local professionals. Photo: Supplied/Kate Beardmore

Clem initiated fundraising events, including a 26-mile challenge, raffles, and a Boxing Day duck race, with contributions from local businesses and groups like The Vale of Belvoir Lions and Belvoir Rotary.

Local professionals, from RPS in Newark to Greasley Property Services, have provided essential services and materials, with donations from Belvoir Sawmill and MKM Grantham.

"I feel joyful and thankful for everyone’s support,” said Clem, who has also overcome challenges from a rare neurological condition.

Local workers lend a hand to build the school’s secure bike shelter. Photo: Supplied/Kate Beardmore

The shelter’s construction began on 10 August, with the main build completed on 30 August by a team of volunteers led by Phil Mabbitt.

The school reopened its doors to pupils on Wednesday (September 4).

With just £2,000 left to raise, Clem is not slowing down. He plans to conquer Bottesford’s three peaks on his trike this October, a 15-mile challenge to reach his target.

Building a bike shelter for the next generation of cyclists. Photo: Supplied/Kate Beardmore

“I just love doing these challenges,” said Clem.

“I get to make new friends and meet new people, and it just spurs me on to keep doing it.”

Proud mum Kate is Clem’s biggest supporter and shares a big portion of making his dreams come true and helping manage each of the projects.

Workmen hard at work ensuring the new bike shelter is built to last. Photo: Supplied/Kate Beardmore

“It’s incredible that he comes up with these ideas and just sets about making them happen,” she said.

“He comes up with ideas like the sensory garden, not predominantly for him or his benefit but for others, and it’s always that bigger picture that he sees.

“Not only that, but it’s fantastic that so many people have wanted to get involved… it’s alright coming up with an idea, but then it’s all about how you actually put it all together.

The community comes together to build a safe space for student bikes. Photo: Supplied/Kate Beardmore

“Without everybody getting behind Clem, it wouldn’t be taking place—we’re just bowled over.”

She said many children wanted to cycle but stopped due to a lack of safe bike storage.

“Children these days need encouragement to have exercise because it’s good for mental health, and we saw it as an opportunity to change the situation for people,” said Kate.

Community effort in action as work progresses on the new bike shelter. Photo: Supplied/Kate Beardmore

Gordon Barnard and Philip Mabbitt from RPS, a multi-disciplinary consultancy, are two of those supporting the community project.

Their involvement stems from their local connections and a desire to contribute technical expertise and manpower.

The project is a valuable team-building exercise and a chance to give back.

RPS's architects and engineers are collaborating on the design, using local supplies, and offering hands-on experience for staff.

Principal engineering coordinator Phil’s children attend the school.

“Clem’s amazing,” said Phil.

“All the ideas that he’s put forward, with his mum just making sure that vision appears.

“He’s not just come up with an idea; he’s actually gone out there, raised money, and got people involved—he is a real inspiration.”

Technical director Gordon added: “We heard of Clem’s story and, having gone through the exceptional efforts he has, we felt it was only fair that we tried to support him as best we can to see the project come to life.”

Simon Ashworth from the Vale of Belvoir Lions said the project’s local impact was significant, benefiting the school and community.

He said Clem had been instrumental in driving the project forward, securing funds, and rallying support.

“He’s almost been a one-man band,” said Simon. “He’s quite a driving force behind this.

“He came to the Lions and gave a presentation to us, which is quite a daunting thing, but he absolutely nailed it. Full merit to him for getting all the funds and people together.”

To support Clem, contact katebeardmore50@outlook.com.