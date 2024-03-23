A teenage philanthropist's initiative is poised to have a significant impact, with approximately £1,000 expected to be raised for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Sydney-Lily, a 13-year-old from Grantham, led a successful coffee morning at the Church of Ascension's event on March 16.

Featuring various activities such as raffles, tombolas, and games, the event held at the Church of Ascension Hall on Edinburgh Road garnered support from the local community.

The event was organised by 13-year-old Sydney-Lily. | Image: Church of the Ascension, Grantham

Through their combined efforts, the fundraiser collected an impressive £710 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust on the day, with an additional £290 in pledges anticipated.

Sydney-Lily's commitment to the cause has garnered praise from both attendees and organisers.

In a Facebook post, the church said: “Well done Sydney-Lily, and all your amazing team of volunteers, for running such a fantastic Coffee Morning at the Ascension in aid of Cystic Fibrosis.

Ward councillor Ian Selby (left) was in attendance. | Image: Church of the Ascension, Grantham

Lots of tasty treats were on offer. | Image: Church of the Ascension, Grantham

Cakes and other sweets were on sale. | Image: Church of the Ascension, Grantham

There was a variety of stalls in place. | Image: Church of the Ascension, Grantham

There were a more than a few smiling faces. | Image: Church of the Ascension, Grantham

The event was also a chance to catch up with friends and family. | Image: Church of the Ascension, Grantham

“We all had great fun and hopefully raised lots of money for this great cause.”

Nean Asher, Sydney’s mother, also expressed pride in her daughter's altruistic endeavours, stating: “I just wanted to get Sydney-Lily and her friends noticed for organising another fabulous event.

“We would like to thank Rev Sam for the use of the church Hall and everyone that supported the event.”