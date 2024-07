An 18-year-old woman was injured following an incident at the weekend.

Lincolnshire Police received reports of a vehicle hitting the teenager at just after 4am on Sunday (June 30) in Watergate, Grantham.

She sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Lincolnshire Police inquiries are ongoing. Picture: iStock

A vehicle was reported to have left the scene.

Police inquiries are ongoing.