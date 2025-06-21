A teenager arrested following a fatal collision in Marston has been released on bail, while another has been released under investigation.

In the early hours of Friday morning, a black Kia Niro and a blue Ford Fiesta were involved in a collision at 1.46am on Toll Bar Road near the junction with Green Lane.

An 18-year-old woman, who was driving the Kia, and an 18-year-old man, who was driving the Fiesta, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The scene of the incident. Photo: RSM Photography

The victims, male passengers in the Kia aged 17 and 18, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lincolnshire Police have now provided an update — an 18-year-old man arrested in connection with this incident has been bailed, while an 18-year-old woman, also arrested in connection with this incident, has been released under investigation.

The force is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicles beforehand, or have dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via 101 or email SCIUinvestigators@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 15 of June 20.