A teenager has been locked up after wielding a large knife during an altercation in a car park.

Sebastian Neil, of Squires Grove, Bingham, was at the Lady Bay retail park on the afternoon of Wednesday (January 29) this year when a group of young men came into conflict with the driver of a car.

Members of the public watched on as Neil angered that the driver had driven aggressively towards him pulled out a machete-style knife and chased after the car.

Sebastian Neil

Nobody was hurt in the alteration, but Neil was soon tracked down and arrested by Nottinghamshire Police.

Neil, 19, was seen to pull the blade from his trouser leg and swing it towards the car.

He later pleaded guilty to charges of affray and possessing a knife in a public place.

He also admitted to possessing Class A drugs after he was found with cocaine in his possession after his arrest.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, February 26, he was jailed for three years and three months. He will serve the sentence in a young offenders’ institution.

Detective inspector Lisa Marie Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a shocking act of violence played out in full view of other members of the public.

“An investigation was immediately launched and Neil – who was already well known to us – was soon identified as a suspect.

“Whilst he may not have intended to get into a violent confrontation that day, his decision to carry a knife greatly increased the gravity of what happened and could easily have resulted in very serious injuries.

“I hope he uses his time in custody to reassess the direction of his life and reflect on just how differently this situation could have ended.”