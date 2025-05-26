A teenager-only event is being held due to a lack of things for youngsters to do in a town.

The Grantham Events Company is hosting the No Parents Allowed event at the Refectory at Grantham College on Thursday, May 29 from 7pm.

Organisers Dom Degnan and Jade Morrison wanted to hold the event for teenagers in the town after LincsOnline readers said young people needed more to do following a rise in anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

The Grantham Events Company is holding a No Parents Allowed event

Jade said: “We want to create a fun, safe and exciting place for teenagers to experience a real club atmosphere.

“Growingg up, we had events like this to look forward to, but there’s nothing like it available for teens in Grantham now.

“There aren’t many entertainment options for young people in the area, so we felt this was something that could really make a difference, giving teens a place to socialise, dance, and enjoy themselves in a safe and controlled environment.”

The night promises a “vibrant atmosphere” with a DJ, club-style lighting and a space for people to dance and chat.

There will also be soft drinks and refreshments, and the event will be fully supervised.

Jade said that the event will be the “ultimate night out for teens looking for something different”.

She added: “It’s a chance to experience a real club vibe, dance to great music and make unforgettable memories with friends, all in a safe and secure setting.

“With so few options for entertainment in Grantham, this is a rare opportunity for young people to enjoy a night designed just for them.”

If the event proves popular, Dom and Jade hope to hold more in the future.

Jade added: “The more support we get, the more we can continue bringing nights like this to the community.”

The Grantham Events Company launched its family raves last September and they have proved popular with residents.

The No Parents Allowed event is open to 14 to 18 years old and costs £12 or £15 on the door. Tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/granthameventscompany/.

Send your events to: news@lincsonline.co.uk.