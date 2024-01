A teenager was knocked off their bike when they collided with a bus.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident in Sankt Augustin Way, in Grantham, at around 4.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 24).

The road was closed for around 30 minutes while the teenager’s injuries were assessed.

The cyclist was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, as a precaution.