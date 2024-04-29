A teenager has impressed judges in a Trade Apprentice competition to reach the semi-finals.

Jayden Whitehead, 17, and a student at Grantham College, has surged ahead to the semi-final stage of the prestigious Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024 competition.

Nominated by his employer and proud father, Scott Whitehead of S&J Interiors Grantham, Jayden's exceptional work ethic and commitment to his studies have garnered praise.

Grantham student Jayden Whitehead is aiming for victory. | Image: supplied

Despite his youth, Jayden has made a significant impact on the family business, with glowing customer reviews attesting to his professionalism and dedication.

"Jayden takes on at least 30% of the full running of our family business and has positively impacted the business growth greatly,” said Scott, adding that the teen was also a model student with 100% attendance and a mentor to other peers..

He said Jayden’s confidence and natural leadership enabled him to manage a team of tradespeople much older than him.

"Jayden is now in the process of training and mentoring his older brother who has recently left the Army," said Scott.

With the national final set to take place in May, Jayden expressed pride in his accomplishments and gratitude for his apprenticeship.

"For me, an apprenticeship isn’t just about learning new skills, it’s helped me unlock a passion," he said.

"To reach the semi-finals is a result of my dedication and determination to embark on a successful career in the trades."

The competition, now in its tenth year, received over 1,800 applications, with Jayden among 33 semi-finalists vying for the coveted title of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024.

The final stage of the competition, to be held in London, will see Jayden and his fellow apprentices presenting their talents before a panel of industry experts.

The winner receives a £10,000 trade bundle with tools, tech, and training for excelling in the trade industry.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director for Screwfix, said: “The skills gap facing our industry is showing no signs of slowing down, so it remains as crucial as ever to highlight just how rewarding a career in the trades can be.

“Once again, the calibre of entries this year has been amazing, and every one of the 33 semi-finalists is a shining example of how hard work and passion can take you anywhere.”