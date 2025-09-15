A one-man theatre show based on the life of an openly gay Titanic survivor is to make its Lincolnshire debut.

London-based artist Russell Lucas will tell the story of Edward Dorking, in his show Third Class: A Titanic Story.

Edward was openly gay in 1912, and on Wednesday, April 10, he set sail for NYC on a ticket bought for him by his parents in the hope his American family could put him 'right'.

Third Class: A Titanic Story. Photo: Supplied

Third Class charts Edward's journey from boarding the Titanic to swimming for 30 minutes towards an already full collapsible lifeboat, to his tour of the Vaudeville circuit, recreating the stories for a fact-hungry public upon his arrival in New York.

Edward didn't want fame; he wanted revenge — people were talking about the deaths of millionaires, but not the third class ticketholders who suffered the lion’s share of the loss.

Using music, movement, projection, and historical facts, Third Class will tell the story of an unknown hero from a well-known story.

The show is billed as being of particular interest to LGBTQ+ audiences, Titanic enthusiasts, and GCSE history students.

It will call at The Guildhall Arts Centre, Grantham, on Thursday, September 18.