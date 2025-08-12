A caravan and motorhome specialist has opened a new indoor awning showroom as part of its ongoing redevelopment.

Located at the front of Grantham’s site on Spitalgate Level, Grantham, the temporary facility houses 15 awnings—up from four in the previous outdoor setup—and gives customers the chance to browse year-round, regardless of the weather.

The showroom was officially launched with a ribbon-cutting by Liam from Telta Awnings, alongside Grantham’s director Bob Evans and accessory shop manager Ben Duffin-Rose.

The showroom was officially launched with a ribbon-cutting by Telta Awnings’ Liam Guest, alongside Grantham’s director Bob Evans and accessory shop manager Ben Duffin-Rose. Photo: Supplied

“This new facility is all about continuing to raise the bar for our customers,” said Bob.

“This phase not only enhances what we can offer customers, but also creates new opportunities for employment in the local community.”

The new indoor display offers improved shopping experience in all weathers. Photo: Supplied

The move follows April’s launch of a new 12-bay workshop and forms part of the business’s broader plan to create a multi-purpose building with a café, an expanded shop and upgraded offices.