A ten-year-old who has been swimming since age one has been accepted to join a high-performance club.

Bethany Meakin, 10, from Grantham, began swimming with Puddle Ducks Lincolnshire as a baby and has now graduated from the swim school’s programme.

She has recently been accepted to join Grantham Swimming Club, a professional, high performing swimming club.

Puddle Ducks’ graduate Bethany Meakin.

Bethany’s dad, Paul Meakin, said: “Throughout her time with Puddle Ducks, Bethany has earned multiple badges and certificates, but more importantly she has learned how to swim beautifully.

“Swimming is not only a great way to exercise but also a vital skill that could save her life or help to assist her to save someone else’s.

“We are so proud of Bethany for working through all the levels and improving her ability along the way. This is due to the amazing job of her teachers who are brilliant at their jobs. Whether it’s explaining the task ahead, keeping a pool full of children calm, demonstrating a stroke or supporting a child one on one, they always know exactly what to do.

“We’re so exciting for Bethany’s next steps at Grantham Swimming Club.”

Bethany Meakin and Puddle Duck.

Throughout her time with Puddle Ducks, Bethany completed level six in Swim Academy, and also took part in school swimming galas, swimathons, and even became a Gold Rookie Lifeguard with the Royal Life Saving Society.

Nicola Wilson, owner of Puddle Ducks Lincolnshire, added: “We are all incredibly proud of Bethany. It’s so rewarding to see what she’s achieved so far and how much she genuinely enjoys to swim. We look forward to seeing where her journey takes her next as she embarks on her exciting new chapter.”