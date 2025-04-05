Doris Adcock celebrates 90 years with Grantham Tennis Club
A tennis club member is still smashing it on the court at 90.
Doris Adcock, a regular player at Grantham Tennis Club, recently marked her 90th birthday with a celebration there.
She still plays doubles and inspires many with her dedication.
Doris joined the club through a community well-being scheme and has been active ever since.
Her resilience on court has made her a role model for many.
One club member described her as “an inspiration and a hero to us all,” while another remarked, “What a legend! Still holding her own in rallies and demolishing the opposition with her demon volleys.”
The club’s commitment to offering accessible tennis opportunities for all is evident in its community-driven approach, led by Dale Wright.
The club’s collaboration with Sport England, the NHS, and local charities ensures people of all ages can enjoy tennis.
To honour Doris’s legacy, the club is launching a new initiative at the Wyndham Park tennis courts.
Free tennis sessions start Friday, April 4, and run every Friday through to May.
The sessions, which are open to everyone, will begin at 1pm and include all necessary equipment.
Grantham Tennis Club encourages participants to bring light clothing, tennis shoes, and a smile.
For more information, call Grantham Tennis Club at 01476 591391.