A tennis club member is still smashing it on the court at 90.

Doris Adcock, a regular player at Grantham Tennis Club, recently marked her 90th birthday with a celebration there.

She still plays doubles and inspires many with her dedication.

Doris celebrated her 90th birthday at Grantham Tennis Club recently. Photo: Supplied

Doris joined the club through a community well-being scheme and has been active ever since.

Her resilience on court has made her a role model for many.

One club member described her as “an inspiration and a hero to us all,” while another remarked, “What a legend! Still holding her own in rallies and demolishing the opposition with her demon volleys.”

Doris proves that age is just a number when it comes to tennis. Photo: Supplied

The club’s commitment to offering accessible tennis opportunities for all is evident in its community-driven approach, led by Dale Wright.

The club’s collaboration with Sport England, the NHS, and local charities ensures people of all ages can enjoy tennis.

To honour Doris’s legacy, the club is launching a new initiative at the Wyndham Park tennis courts.

The club’s community-driven approach brings tennis to people of all ages and abilities. Photo: Supplied

Free tennis sessions start Friday, April 4, and run every Friday through to May.

The sessions, which are open to everyone, will begin at 1pm and include all necessary equipment.

Grantham Tennis Club encourages participants to bring light clothing, tennis shoes, and a smile.

For more information, call Grantham Tennis Club at 01476 591391.