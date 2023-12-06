Tennis courts in Grantham have officially been reopened following a £61,326 renovation.

The courts in Wyndham Park were officially reopened yesterday (Tuesday) after they underwent extensive refurbishment work including new fencing, resurfacing and new court colours, nets and a gate system to help with safer access.

Sarah Patton, of Grantham Tennis Club, said: “Thank you to everyone at SKDC (South Kesteven District Council) and the LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) who have worked so hard on this project for the community of Grantham.

South Kesteven District Council members and other guests at the official reopening.

“We are thankful for being given this opportunity to manage the courts and are looking forward to seeing people on the court and also the training of volunteer LTA activators to help provide free tennis coaching on Sundays 10am to 11am in 2024.”

The courts are managed by the LTA and funded by the government, the LTA Tennis Foundation and SKDC.

A look at the refurbished courts.

SKDC agreed on funding for refurbishments last year and it was also decided that Grantham Tennis Club would take on management and operations of the courts under a 15-year leasehold arrangement.

SKDC cabinet member for leisure and culture Paul Stokes (Ind) said: “We are extremely grateful to the LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) for its role in providing such superb facilities for the town and the tennis club for its management role.

A look at the refurbished courts.

“It’s a really positive partnership all round for the benefit of the community.

“We are committed to removing any barriers to use of the court.

Do you want to see more news like this? Then sign up to the LincsOnline newsletter at https://www.lincsonline.co.uk/newsletter/.

“The court hire price is lower than other park tennis courts operating under the same umbrella locally and represents great value for the investment received.”

Over £60,000 was invested into refurbishments for the tennis club.

Through the Park Tennis Project, the LTA has been investing into park tennis facilities across Britain and so far, over 1,500 courts have been renovated.

New tennis courts, which saw £120,000 invested into them by the LTA and South Holland District Council, were unveiled in Spalding in September of this year.

In Stamford, the town’s tennis club also renewed its contract in November after its future was uncertain.

Councillor Gloria Johnson, chairman of SKDC (left) and Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington (right) at the official reopening.

Julie Porter, chief operating officer at the LTA, said: “After months of hard work, we’re delighted to see park tennis courts at Wyndham Park officially back open to the public, and in better shape than ever.

“Public tennis courts are such vital facilities for getting active and we want as many people as possible, of all ages and abilities, to pick up a racquet and enjoy playing tennis.

“Thanks to this investment the sport will be opened up to more players, for years to come.”

The courts and booking system is managed by Grantham Tennis Club and every day, there will be two hours of free bookable access on the courts.

Grantham Tennis Club will also be delivering weekly free park tennis sessions, which can be booked at www.lta.org.uk/play/free-park-tennis.

These will begin in spring 2024 every weekend and will be open to everyone.

At other times, the court will be available for £7 per court per hour.

Money raised from the courts will be put towards the maintenance of them.

What do you think of the new tennis facilities? Let us know in the comments