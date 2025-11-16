Members of a town tennis club paid tribute to a much-loved player who helped shape the club’s community spirit.

John Stukins joined the first of Grantham Tennis Club’s “Active at 60+” programmes in May 2010.

Just a week later, his wife Pauline joined too, beginning what became a long and happy association with the club.

Members remember John Stukins’ (centre) warmth, sportsmanship and volunteer spirit. Photo: supplied

John played almost every week until his death in September and became a cornerstone of the group’s friendly sessions.

Fellow players described him as a “steadfast and committed member” who embodied the game’s etiquette and spirit.

Beyond playing, John also volunteered with several of the club’s community engagement programmes for older people and those seeking support with mental health.

Club members said he would be remembered for his “willingness and dependability” and his talent for listening and supporting others.

Ali White, of Grantham Tennis Club, said John would be “much missed” by all who knew him and that his contributions had “enriched the lives of many who came through the club’s community programmes.”