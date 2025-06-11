Tributes have been paid to a man who dedicated more than 50 years to breaking cars following his death on Sunday.

Terry Clark, of Grantham, died of natural causes at Grantham Hospital at the age of 82.

He was born in April 1943 to Harold and Doris Clark and grew up in Walton Gardens with his older brother Jeff.

Terry next to his pick-up. Photo: Supplied

His father worked at Aveling Barfords, and the Clark family became familiar faces across the town.

Terry attended local schools, including Huntingtower, Spitalgate Boys and St Wulfram’s, though he always preferred hands-on work to classroom study.

He began his working life delivering bread for Parkers Bakery in Great Gonerby, before taking a job with Carvers Bridge Builders on the Grantham Bypass.

Terry Clark with former employee Simon Garment when he retired in 2017.

Never one to shy away from graft, he also set up a window cleaning round and sold firewood in winter.

A chance encounter on the old allotments — now home to The Range — changed the course of his life.

After speaking to a man breaking cars, Terry decided to try his hand at it.

Terry in his scrapyard. Photo: Supplied

What followed was more than five decades in the scrap trade.

Starting out in a rented space on Springfield Road, he later moved to East Street and eventually to Gorse Lane, where he established his own yard.

Over the years, he worked with his brother Jeff, close friend Nigel, and later welcomed his son Paul into the business.

Terry Clark on the old anti-aircraft gun on the hill behind BMarco in the early 1950s.

Friends of the family Alan and Simon also lent a hand.

His wife Sue, who managed the books and supported the business, played a key role in its success.

“Terry’s stories, his work ethic and his unforgettable sense of humour will live on in the hearts of all who knew him,” said Andy.

By the time he retired in 2017, it is estimated Terry had disposed of around 75,000 to 80,000 vehicles.

“Not bad going for someone who started with a pickup and a lot of elbow grease,” said Andy.

His yard became one of the town’s best-known businesses, attracting customers from around the world.

As well as dealing in scrap cars, the yard was also used by the army to train their dogs to sniff out ammunition, drugs and explosives.

The company also worked alongside South Kesteven District Council in the recovery of abandoned vehicles across the district.

Terry’s other son, Andy, entered the funeral profession — a move he jokingly called the quieter option.

Terry’s grandson Patrick, a funeral director, will now lead Terry’s final journey.

A funeral date is to be confirmed, but the service will take place at Grantham Crematorium with family flowers only and donations requested for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.